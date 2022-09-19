Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,168 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 257,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

