Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,168 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 257,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.
Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
