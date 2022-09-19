Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CREC remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,433. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $16,854,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,234,000.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

