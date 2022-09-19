CREDIT One Day Volume Reaches $128.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $208,518.58 and approximately $128.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

