Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.2 %

CBRL stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

