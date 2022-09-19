Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GSEFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:GSEFF opened at $53.40 on Monday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

