Country Trust Bank Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

