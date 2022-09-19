Country Trust Bank Sells 30,869 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $112.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

