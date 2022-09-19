Country Trust Bank Purchases 3,249 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.39% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. 6,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,940. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

