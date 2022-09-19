Country Trust Bank Purchases 2,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

