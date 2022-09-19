Country Trust Bank Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FRC traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.