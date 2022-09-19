Country Trust Bank Has $31.02 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.80.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

