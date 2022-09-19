Country Trust Bank Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

