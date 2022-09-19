Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $181.60. 59,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,843. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

