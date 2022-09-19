Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $420,032.26 and approximately $52.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
