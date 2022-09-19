Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CMT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,711. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

