Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.41 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.