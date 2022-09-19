CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 4.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.08. Approximately 10,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 707,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.90.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

