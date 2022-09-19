ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 267.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.26. 116,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.