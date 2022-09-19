Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. 2,957,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,267. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,208. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

