Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) and The Competition

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.10% -6.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 693 3699 8954 254 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 194.31%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.70%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.13 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 15.57

Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.