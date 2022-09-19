Comparing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BayFirst Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial N/A N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 38.52% 12.69% 1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayFirst Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BayFirst Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $165.12 million 0.53 $3.42 million $0.85 25.47 ConnectOne Bancorp $317.43 million 3.11 $130.35 million $3.12 8.05

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BayFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, merchant, online, and investment services; and credit cards. As of January 26, 2022, it operated seven full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and 23 mortgage loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers check cards, ATM cards, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit boxes, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of eight banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, one banking office in Morris County, one office in Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Monmouth County, one banking office in Manhattan in New York City, one office in Nassau County on Long Island, one in Astoria, and five branches in the Hudson Valley, as well as one financial center in West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

