Comparing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -32.37% -37.10% -13.19% Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.80 -$5.28 million ($0.34) -5.32 Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.62 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.08

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATA Creativity Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 21 training centers in 20 cities in China. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

