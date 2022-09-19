Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.3 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

BVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

