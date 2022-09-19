Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.