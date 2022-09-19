Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.18.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
