Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Down 5.4%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. 560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 657,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Cohn Robbins Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

