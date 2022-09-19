Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
CDROW stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.82.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
