Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

CDROW stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.82.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.