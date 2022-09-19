Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.40.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Insider Transactions at Cochlear

In related news, insider Michael Daniell purchased 200 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, with a total value of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10). In other Cochlear news, insider Michael Daniell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, with a total value of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10). Also, insider Karen Penrose purchased 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). Insiders acquired a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $176,970 over the last three months.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

