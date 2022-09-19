ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) is Arden Trust Co’s Largest Position

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises 7.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 21.49% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

CACG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

