Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

