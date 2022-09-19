CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 254,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIR. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

