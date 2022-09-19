CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 254,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.