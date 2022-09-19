China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.
About China Minsheng Banking
