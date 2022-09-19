China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

