Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) vs. dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) Critical Survey

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.58% -85.74% -2.49% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $8.89 billion 1.65 -$73.82 million ($0.14) -248.48 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chewy and dELiA*s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and dELiA*s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 7 10 0 2.59 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $48.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.25%.

Risk and Volatility

Chewy has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Chewy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

