Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.25 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

