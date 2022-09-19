Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.17. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.