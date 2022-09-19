Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $259.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE GTLS opened at $201.34 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

