Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $259.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.
Chart Industries Price Performance
NYSE GTLS opened at $201.34 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.