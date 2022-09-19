Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 220107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Rating)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.