Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cerus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 233,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus Company Profile

NASDAQ CERS remained flat at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.14. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.