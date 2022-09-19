Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 4.5%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

