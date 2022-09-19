Centrality Market Cap Hits $138.84 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

