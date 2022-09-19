Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.76. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £400.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.25.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.