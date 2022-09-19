Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 5,656 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,711. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

