Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,990. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

