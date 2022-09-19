Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,411. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

