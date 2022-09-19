Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.