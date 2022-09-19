Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.88. 120,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,545. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.