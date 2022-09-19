Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

