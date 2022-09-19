Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 120,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,843. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.