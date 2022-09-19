Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $223.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.38.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

