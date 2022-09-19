Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.40. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $175.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

